Overview of Dr. Saeb Khoury, MD

Dr. Saeb Khoury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MALTA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Khoury works at ST ELIZABETH PHYSICIANS in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Florence, KY, Covington, KY, Crestview Hills, KY, Newport, KY and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.