Overview of Dr. Saeed Akhter, MD

Dr. Saeed Akhter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Akhter works at Bashir A Azher PC in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Marshfield, WI and Prestonsburg, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.