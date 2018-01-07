Overview of Dr. Saeed Bidar, MD

Dr. Saeed Bidar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Bidar works at Kidney Guardian in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.