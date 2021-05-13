See All Plastic Surgeons in Oak Lawn, IL
Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Oak Lawn, IL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD

Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. 

Dr. Chowdhry works at Advocate Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery West 95th St in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
4.9 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Chowdhry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery West 95th St
    4400 W 95th St Ste 102, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 684-4198
  2. 2
    Lutheran Hospital of Indiana Lab
    7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 458-3610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhry?

    May 13, 2021
    I ABSOLUTELY LOVE MY RESULTS! I like my smile much better and am glad I listened to his advice and will definitely be using him moving forward!
    amber h siddiqui — May 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chowdhry to family and friends

    Dr. Chowdhry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chowdhry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD.

    About Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780837922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chowdhry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chowdhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.