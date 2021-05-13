Dr. Chowdhry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD
Overview of Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD
Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL.
Dr. Chowdhry works at
Dr. Chowdhry's Office Locations
1
Advocate Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery West 95th St
4400 W 95th St Ste 102, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 684-4198
2
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana Lab
7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 458-3610
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE MY RESULTS! I like my smile much better and am glad I listened to his advice and will definitely be using him moving forward!
About Dr. Saeed Chowdhry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1780837922
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Chowdhry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhry works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhry.
