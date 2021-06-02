Overview of Dr. Saeed Humayun, MD

Dr. Saeed Humayun, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Humayun works at UCLA Health MPTF Age Well in Woodland Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Viral Enteritis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.