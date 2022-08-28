Dr. Saeed Jaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saeed Jaffer, MD
Dr. Saeed Jaffer, MD is a Dermatologist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Boston Dermatology Corp.262 W Badillo St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 653-2525
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is always patient, kind and very though. His explanations are always complete and he answers all questions. Staff is very efficient.
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Jaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffer has seen patients for Warts, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaffer speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.