Overview

Dr. Saeed Jaffer, MD is a Dermatologist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Jaffer works at Boston Dermatology in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.