Dr. Saeed Kahkeshani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahkeshani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saeed Kahkeshani, MD
Overview of Dr. Saeed Kahkeshani, MD
Dr. Saeed Kahkeshani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Omnipoint Health Hospital.
Dr. Kahkeshani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kahkeshani's Office Locations
-
1
Pars Neurological Pllc1010 W Baker Rd Ste 104, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 420-1106
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Omnipoint Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahkeshani?
Reading most of the reviews here and also my parents being a patient of Dr. Kahkeshani, I may say, putting aside the "First world problems" that most here complain, that he his one heck of a specialist. He's a dedicate, professional and focused on helping his patients improve their life quality by understanding their condition and giving them the best treatment possible. My dad has Parkinson disease, and Dr. Kahkeshani has do wonders on him. Thanks to him, my dad condition is stable. Also my mother had some strokes and he give us the insides of how to deal with her and how to prevent further strokes, the medications he prescribe and his insides on how to take care of her, help us to improve my moms health and condition. Thanks Dr. Kakhkeshani for your services, also the staff is nice and committed!
About Dr. Saeed Kahkeshani, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1417006313
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahkeshani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahkeshani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahkeshani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahkeshani works at
Dr. Kahkeshani has seen patients for Myelopathy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahkeshani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kahkeshani speaks Arabic and Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahkeshani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahkeshani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahkeshani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahkeshani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.