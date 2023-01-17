Dr. Saeed Khaja, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saeed Khaja, DO
Overview
Dr. Saeed Khaja, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida625 W Baldwin Rd Ste C, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 769-0329Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khaja?
Bridgette Buffington and Dr. Khaja put my mind at ease about my problem. Both were very kind. The front desk lady( I think her name was Jessica) was very sweet and helpful.
About Dr. Saeed Khaja, DO
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1316289606
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hosptial-Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship|University of Illinois at Chicago Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Internal Medicine
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
