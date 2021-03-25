Overview of Dr. Saeed Shahzad, MD

Dr. Saeed Shahzad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Nishtar Med College Multan and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Shahzad works at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.