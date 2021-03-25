Dr. Saeed Shahzad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahzad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saeed Shahzad, MD
Overview of Dr. Saeed Shahzad, MD
Dr. Saeed Shahzad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Nishtar Med College Multan and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Shahzad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shahzad's Office Locations
-
1
Bayfront Health Punta Gorda809 E Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 833-1760
-
2
Bayfront Health Medical Group - Neurology - Punta Gorda713 E Marion Ave Ste 121, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 833-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahzad?
Thanks to him I have the best treatment for my migraines .The Best doctor
About Dr. Saeed Shahzad, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1578643466
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center
- Saint Vincent's Hospital and Med Center
- Malden Hospital
- Nishtar Med College Multan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahzad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahzad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahzad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahzad works at
Dr. Shahzad has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahzad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahzad speaks Panjabi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahzad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahzad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahzad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahzad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.