See All Cardiologists in Valley Stream, NY
Dr. Saeed Siddiqui, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Saeed Siddiqui, MD

Cardiology
2.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saeed Siddiqui, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Siddiqui works at Cardiocare Consultants in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in Cambria Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
4.5 (26)
View Profile
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiocare Consultants
    10 E Merrick Rd Ste 207, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 255-1600
  2. 2
    Jean-claude Jean MD PC
    11572 Francis Lewis Blvd, Cambria Heights, NY 11411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 712-6660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?

    Jul 12, 2022
    You will have to wait; get over it. If you expect your doctor to spend time with you, what do you think he's doing with other patients? He is, after all, a specialist. He answers questions. He explains things.
    Helen D. — Jul 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saeed Siddiqui, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Saeed Siddiqui, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Siddiqui to family and friends

    Dr. Siddiqui's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Siddiqui

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Saeed Siddiqui, MD.

    About Dr. Saeed Siddiqui, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154310183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saeed Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Saeed Siddiqui, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon