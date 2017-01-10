See All Neurologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Saeeda Malik, MD

Neurology
2.2 (42)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saeeda Malik, MD

Dr. Saeeda Malik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.

Dr. Malik works at Providence Hospital Anesthesia in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Providence
    6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syncope Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Saeeda Malik, MD

    • Neurology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1023128212
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malik works at Providence Hospital Anesthesia in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Malik’s profile.

    Dr. Malik has seen patients for Syncope, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

