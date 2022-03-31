See All Spine Surgeons in Decatur, TX
Dr. Saeid Aryan, DO

Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
4.4 (44)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saeid Aryan, DO

Dr. Saeid Aryan, DO is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Aryan works at Noble Pain Management & Sports Medicine in Decatur, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Ft Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aryan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Minimally Invasive Specialists
    1851 Medical Center Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 502-7411
  2. 2
    Axis Brain and Back Institute-allia
    9525 N Beach St Ste 405, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 502-7411
  3. 3
    Alliance Office
    3124 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 200, Ft Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 502-7411
  4. 4
    Main Office
    3200 N Tarrant Pkwy # 200, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 502-7411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WHS East Campus
  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
X Stop® Interspinous Process Decompression System Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 31, 2022
    Dr Saeid Aryan is the Best ever, I had been dealing with back pain for a few years and it kept getting worse as time went by so I went to see Dr Aryan I was totally impressed with the presentation that is given in the office of what to expect of what the surgery entails and the compassion that Dr Aryan has for his patience is simply wonderful he genuinely cares about his patients and how they feel bedside manner is like no other awesome just flat out awesome I would definitely do it again in a heartbeat and I feel so much better with my back thank you Dr Aryan do you have changed my world you’re simply the best.
    Traci Holzer — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saeid Aryan, DO
    About Dr. Saeid Aryan, DO

    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144487174
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ohio University/Ohiohealth
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saeid Aryan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.