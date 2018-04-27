Overview of Dr. Saeid Farhadi, MD

Dr. Saeid Farhadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine



Dr. Farhadi works at Saeid Farhadi, MD PL in Plant City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.