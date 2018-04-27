Dr. Saeid Farhadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saeid Farhadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine

Saeid Farhadi, MD PL2001 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 686-9135
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very personable listens to everything you say he’s a great neurologist as well as his staff
Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- St Vincents Medical Center

