Dr. Saeid Goshtasbi, MD
Overview
Dr. Saeid Goshtasbi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Goshtasbi works at
Locations
Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates A Medical3833 Worsham Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 595-5421
Digestive Health Research of7677 Center Ave Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (562) 595-5421
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Entire experience was exceptional. Good support staff and Dr G was very thorough with blood tests and exam. Highly recommend. Am sending family members to same doctor.
About Dr. Saeid Goshtasbi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1518144344
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goshtasbi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goshtasbi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goshtasbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goshtasbi has seen patients for Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goshtasbi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goshtasbi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goshtasbi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goshtasbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goshtasbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.