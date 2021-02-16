Overview

Dr. Saeid Goshtasbi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Goshtasbi works at Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.