Dr. Safa Kalache, MD
Overview of Dr. Safa Kalache, MD
Dr. Safa Kalache, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kalache's Office Locations
Manhattan Medical Bldg.934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-8585
Cobble Hill Gynecology Fpp186 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 455-2399
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sunrise Medical Group55 Greene Ave Ste Llb, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 789-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see doctor Safa for a routine kidney check up and not only she was very attentive but she was also able to discover I had a type of autoimmune deficiency. This autoimmune deficiency had been missed by various prior primary care doctors. I owe Dr. Kalache my thanks for the care and going above and beyond for me.
About Dr. Safa Kalache, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalache has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalache accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalache has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalache on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalache. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalache.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalache, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalache appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.