Overview of Dr. Safa Kalache, MD

Dr. Safa Kalache, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kalache works at NYU Langone Medical Associates in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.