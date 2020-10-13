Dr. Safdar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Safdar Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Safdar Khan, MD
Dr. Safdar Khan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Carepoint East Spine Center543 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 293-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From my initial time seeing Dr Kahn, which was a fall injury, to follow-ups, to needing to have surgeries, Dr Kahn has always been the same person. He is friendly, competent, compassionate, caring, i could go on and on. He feels like family.
About Dr. Safdar Khan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083816193
Education & Certifications
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.