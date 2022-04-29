Dr. Safet Hatic II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatic II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Safet Hatic II, DO
Dr. Safet Hatic II, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Grandview Hospital
Grandview Medical Center405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio4160 Little York Rd Ste 10, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates - Centerville7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Orthopedic Associates - Greenville732 Sweitzer St, Greenville, OH 45331 Directions (937) 425-1568Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hand & Orthopedic Center of Excellence1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 428-0400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Wayne HealthCare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hatic repaired my foot. I hadn't been able to do any exercising, including walking for almost 3 years. Dr. Hatic worked a miracle as far as I am concerned. It has only been a little over 6 months and I am back to 4 exercise classes a week. I feel so much better to be able to have a life again. I am so grateful.
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1245442987
- Grandview Hospital
