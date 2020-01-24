See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Safi Faruqui, DO

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
Overview of Dr. Safi Faruqui, DO

Dr. Safi Faruqui, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They graduated from Midwest University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Faruqui works at Hand Surgery Specialists in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Faruqui's Office Locations

    Trihealth Hand Surgery Specialists
    10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Montgomery, OH 45242 (513) 961-4263
    Hand Surgery Specialists
    10749 Montgomery Rd Ste 104, Montgomery, OH 45242 (513) 961-4263

  Bethesda North Hospital
  Good Samaritan Hospital

Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Elbow Sprain
Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Elbow Sprain

Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Elbow Sprain
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Morton's Neuroma
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 24, 2020
    I had a crushed bone in my long finger. Dr. Faruqui reassembled my finger so well that just 4 months after surgery I have regained full use of the finger and have returned to work! He's an excellent craftsman. He listened to my concerns and answered with words I could understand. Highly recommended!
    Jim — Jan 24, 2020
    About Dr. Safi Faruqui, DO

    Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    English
    1669645271
    Education & Certifications

    Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Fellowship
    St Vincent Mercy Medical Center
    Midwest University
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Safi Faruqui, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faruqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faruqui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faruqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faruqui works at Hand Surgery Specialists in Montgomery, OH. View the full address on Dr. Faruqui’s profile.

    Dr. Faruqui has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faruqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Faruqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faruqui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faruqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faruqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

