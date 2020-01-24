Overview of Dr. Safi Faruqui, DO

Dr. Safi Faruqui, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They graduated from Midwest University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Faruqui works at Hand Surgery Specialists in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.