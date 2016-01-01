Overview

Dr. Safiul Hasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH.



Dr. Hasan works at Tootla & Associates in Waterford, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.