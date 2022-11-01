Overview

Dr. Safwan Kassas Sr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOHN HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLIGC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital and Mckenzie Health System.



Dr. Kassas Sr works at MICHIGAN CARDIOVASCULAR INSTITUTE in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Marlette, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.