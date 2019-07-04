Dr. Safwan Sakr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Safwan Sakr, MD
Overview of Dr. Safwan Sakr, MD
Dr. Safwan Sakr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Sakr's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr Fl 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sakr?
Dr. Sakr is a rheumatologist at Little Rock Diagnostic clinic. Great Dr. & listens to your issues. Took me 4 years to find a great doctor that listens and treats patients w/ great "bedside" manners!!!
About Dr. Safwan Sakr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053423350
Education & Certifications
- UAMS
- Luth Med Center
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sakr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sakr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sakr has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.