Overview of Dr. Safwan Sakr, MD

Dr. Safwan Sakr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Sakr works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.