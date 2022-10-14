Overview

Dr. Sagar Garud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Nagpur University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Garud works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Dawsonville, GA and Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.