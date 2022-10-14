Dr. Sagar Garud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sagar Garud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sagar Garud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Nagpur University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Garud works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Management Services LLC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1600, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 881-1094
-
2
Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2000, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 781-4010
-
3
Dawsonville81 Northside Dawson Dr Ste 305, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (770) 781-4010
-
4
Roswell1340 Upper Hembree Rd Ste A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 569-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Guard has a wonderful bedside manner and is also very professional. He truly takes time to listen to everything you want to discuss without interrupting you and then takes into consideration what treatment is best for you! I’m truly happy with not only the doctor but the entire staff at the Northside forsyth hospital location!
About Dr. Sagar Garud, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1912174095
Education & Certifications
- Nagpur University / Government Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garud accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garud works at
Dr. Garud has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garud speaks Hindi and Marathi.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Garud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garud, there are benefits to both methods.