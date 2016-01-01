Dr. Sagar Kadakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sagar Kadakia, MD
Overview
Dr. Sagar Kadakia, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Academic Surgical Associates1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sagar Kadakia, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831452051
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Temple University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
