Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagar Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Sagar Patel, MD
Dr. Sagar Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Eye Specialist Inc.50 N Plaza Blvd, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 774-4434
Eye Specialists of Ohio155 E Circle Ln, Circleville, OH 43113 Directions (740) 477-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Specialists Of Ohio676 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 681-1911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sagar Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134309172
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.