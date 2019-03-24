Dr. Sagar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sagar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sagar Patel, MD
Dr. Sagar Patel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Patel Sagar1855 Lakeland Dr Ste R305, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-3100
The Medical Technology Institute810 E Sunflower Rd Ste 100J, Cleveland, MS 38732 Directions (601) 200-3100
St. Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital969 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am well pleased with Dr. Patel. He listens to what you have to say and is a very compassionate person. He explains things simply. He has a calming voice and disposition as well. He cares. The best!
About Dr. Sagar Patel, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1386725570
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.