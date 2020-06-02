Dr. Phatak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagar Phatak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sagar Phatak, MD
Dr. Sagar Phatak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Phatak works at
Dr. Phatak's Office Locations
Rehabhealth PC1320 W Main St Bldg 2, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 757-8361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Waterbury Hospital64 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 757-8361
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mom treated with Dr. Phatak; he was absolutely wonderful with her. She could sometimes be a difficult patient, but he listened to her, appreciated and enjoyed her personality, and generally treated her with care, respect, and a sense of humor. I was incredibly impressed with his ability to "read" a patient, as well as his medical skills in addressing her problem as best he could. After my mom passed away (nothing related to urology), he sent a lovely hand-written note of condolence which I appreciated more than I can say. I highly recommend him to anyone in that area who needs a urologist for themselves or a loved one.
About Dr. Sagar Phatak, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1023033149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phatak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phatak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phatak works at
Dr. Phatak has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phatak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Phatak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phatak.
