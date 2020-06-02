Overview of Dr. Sagar Phatak, MD

Dr. Sagar Phatak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Phatak works at Rehabhealth PC in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.