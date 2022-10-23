Overview of Dr. Sagar Shah, MD

Dr. Sagar Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Shah works at McIver Urology Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.