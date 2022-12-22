Overview of Dr. Sagger Mawri, MD

Dr. Sagger Mawri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Mawri works at Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.