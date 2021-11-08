Overview

Dr. Saghar Navid, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Navid works at Cogent HealthCare in Loganville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.