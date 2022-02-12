Overview of Dr. Saghar Shafizadeh, MD

Dr. Saghar Shafizadeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Shafizadeh works at Boynton Dental Clinic in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.