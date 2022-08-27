Overview of Dr. Saghi Rokhshadfar, MD

Dr. Saghi Rokhshadfar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kern Medical Center



Dr. Rokhshadfar works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.