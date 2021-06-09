Overview of Dr. Saghir Ahmed, MD

Dr. Saghir Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA.



Dr. Ahmed works at Central Georgia Kidney Specialists PC in Macon, GA with other offices in Milledgeville, GA and Fort Valley, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.