Dr. Sagir Bera, DO
Overview of Dr. Sagir Bera, DO
Dr. Sagir Bera, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Bera's Office Locations
MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 742-0317
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Been many many times. Sees me promptly, is attentive to my needs and point of view, remembers me, and offers useful avenues of treatment and referrals
About Dr. Sagir Bera, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1033406574
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
