Overview of Dr. Sagun Pendse, MD

Dr. Sagun Pendse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Pendse works at Center For Advanced Eye Care in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.