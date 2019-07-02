Dr. Sahag Arslanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arslanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahag Arslanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Sahag Arslanian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA.
Locations
Iradj Nazarian Medical Group Inc.1241 S Glendale Ave Ste 201, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 500-7090
Sahag A. Arslanian M.D. Inc.318 W Colorado St Ste 3, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 500-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring, knowledgeable and someone with years of experience. Basile, Tujunga CA
About Dr. Sahag Arslanian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Turkish
- 1528165008
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- University of Hawaii
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Arslanian works at
