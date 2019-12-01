Dr. Sahaphun Hansa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahaphun Hansa, MD
Dr. Sahaphun Hansa, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Cedar City Hospital.
Amy K Mehta MD Inc.3838 San Dimas St Ste A250, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 323-5300
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Cedar City Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I’ve seen Dr. Hansa got my asthma for 15 years now. He is always friendly, clear in his explanations, and proactive in his care. I trust him and would recommend him to anyone.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Wadsworth Va Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Hansa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansa has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.