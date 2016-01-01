Dr. Koloukani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahar Koloukani, MD
Overview of Dr. Sahar Koloukani, MD
Dr. Sahar Koloukani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cumberland, MD.
Dr. Koloukani's Office Locations
Cumberland Office12500 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Intensive Outpatient Program12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 380, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sahar Koloukani, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
