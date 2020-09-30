Overview

Dr. Sahar Hachem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Saint Joseph University and is affiliated with Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Hachem works at Wichita Diabetes And Endocrinology in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.