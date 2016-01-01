Dr. Sahar Lashin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lashin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahar Lashin, MD
Overview of Dr. Sahar Lashin, MD
Dr. Sahar Lashin, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Lashin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lashin's Office Locations
-
1
BodyLogicMD of San Diego2878 Camino del Rio S Ste 404, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 419-2655Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lashin?
About Dr. Sahar Lashin, MD
- Pain Management
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1598053894
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lashin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lashin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lashin works at
Dr. Lashin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lashin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lashin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lashin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.