Dr. Sahar Zuberi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sahar Zuberi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zuberi works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Glen Ave3536 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Directions (602) 536-7232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zuberi is highly recommended...she has been able to (with medication) get my wife's blood sugar numbers (diabetes) down to a proper level as well as reduce her cholesterol level by 67 points into the recommended range. Great sense of humor who is going to the top in her profession.
About Dr. Sahar Zuberi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
