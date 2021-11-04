Dr. Sahdev Saharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahdev Saharan, MD
Overview of Dr. Sahdev Saharan, MD
Dr. Sahdev Saharan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Saharan's Office Locations
Saharan Sahdev MD Office3031 W March Ln Ste 203, Stockton, CA 95219 Directions (209) 462-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I traveled 1.5 hours out of town to see Dr. Saharan but it was worth it. I found his staff to be friendly and nice and even though I had to wait, they checked in on me and kept me updated and apologized about the wait. I have Sjogren's which is a complicated, complex systemic autoimmune disease. I really like Dr. Saharan's personality and he was genuinely nice and personable, and treated and talked to me like a human being. I appreciated his thoroughness and knowledge about Sjogren's.
About Dr. Sahdev Saharan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1588875512
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saharan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saharan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saharan has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saharan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Saharan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saharan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.