Dr. Sahitya Mallipeddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallipeddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahitya Mallipeddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sahitya Mallipeddi, MD
Dr. Sahitya Mallipeddi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Public Health and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Mallipeddi works at
Dr. Mallipeddi's Office Locations
-
1
Plainfield Familiy Medicine1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1300, Plainfield, IN 46168 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallipeddi?
Dr. Mallipeddi is the best! She's a very kind, thorough, patient Dr and I've seen many the past 6 years. None could diagnose me but in two sets of labs and a few visits, she did! She discussed what it meant for my future, printed out my labs, info about my condition to take, and wrote down natural and OTC suggestions that might offer relief before meds. She takes her time with you, listens, asks many questions, doesn't brush off your concerns and makes you feel like her only patient. She can be a little hard to understand at times with her accent but if you let her know you didn't understand, she's happy to repeat it. She really is a very lovely Dr. It is a pleasure to refer anyone to her care! LOVE HER! The front desk at her former office gave me wrong info once and I drove 30 min one way for no reason. She found out from her Nurse and was so upset! She had her Nurse call back to apologize, let me know she was personally handling it, made it easier for me and followed up herself! WOW!
About Dr. Sahitya Mallipeddi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- Female
- 1962667535
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Bronx Lebanon Medical Center
- West Virginia University School Of Public Health
- Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallipeddi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallipeddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mallipeddi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mallipeddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallipeddi works at
Dr. Mallipeddi has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallipeddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallipeddi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallipeddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallipeddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallipeddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.