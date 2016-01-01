See All Ophthalmologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Sahitya Reddy, MD

Ophthalmology
Overview of Dr. Sahitya Reddy, MD

Dr. Sahitya Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. 

Dr. Reddy works at Rostami OPC in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reddy's Office Locations

  1
    Rostami OPC
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 260, Reston, VA 20190 (571) 203-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Reston Hospital Center

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis

  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Headache
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Sahitya Reddy, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1700206828
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Ophthalmology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Reddy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

