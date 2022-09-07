Overview of Dr. Sai Chavala, MD

Dr. Sai Chavala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gun Barrel City, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Chavala works at Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers Of Texas in Gun Barrel City, TX with other offices in Greenville, TX, Richardson, TX and Mt Pleasant, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.