Dr. Sai Devarapalli, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sai Devarapalli, MD

Dr. Sai Devarapalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from Ntr University Of Health Sciences, Vijayawada Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Iu Health Jay.

Dr. Devarapalli works at Community Physician Network, Heart and Vascular Care in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devarapalli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
    998 E Main St Ste 201, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Sinus Tachycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Oct 04, 2022
    Dr Devarapalli saved my life! With his expertise and skills, my artery blockage was immediately addressed as I came to the hospital with severe chest pains. Dr Devarapalli is very compassionate, kind and patient in answering my questions regarding my fears of the unknown associated with the treatment. In my eyes, he is not just a doctor but also a caring human being; example: after my surgery, during his after-surgery visit, he asked about my overall health and he also asked me about my art as he had heard that I am an artist. Overall, Dr Devarapalli is a great asset to humanity! I feel so much better after my surgery and I owe it to Dr Devarapalli. Thank you Dr Devarapalli! Janet B. Smith Pittsboro, IN
    About Dr. Sai Devarapalli, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1548234966
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu Health Science Center|Withrop U Hosp
    • Coney Island Hospital
    • Ntr University Of Health Sciences, Vijayawada Andhra Medical College
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health
    • Henry Community Health
    • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
    • Iu Health Jay

