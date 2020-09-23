See All Oncologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Sai-Hong Ou, MD

Medical Oncology
2.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sai-Hong Ou, MD

Dr. Sai-Hong Ou, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Ou works at UCI Med Chao Fam Cmphsv Cnr Ctr in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ou's Office Locations

    UCI Med Chao Fam Cmphsv Cnr Ctr
    101 The City Dr S Ste 800, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Anemia

Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pleural Cancer
Skin Cancer
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Tumors, Malignant
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Pleura Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Thymomas
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertebral Column Tumors
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 23, 2020
    Doctor Sai-Hong.Ou is very knowledgable and precise. Up to date on the latest research and treatment available for lung cancer. I feel safe about the decisions he makes regarding my condition. I am thankful to have found him. Staff is friendly and responsive.
    — Sep 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sai-Hong Ou, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese
    • 1639259872
    Education & Certifications

    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sai-Hong Ou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ou works at UCI Med Chao Fam Cmphsv Cnr Ctr in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ou’s profile.

    Dr. Ou has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

