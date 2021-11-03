Dr. Karlapudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sai Karlapudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sai Karlapudi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Karlapudi works at
Locations
Muncie Allergy Center Psc4505 N Wheeling Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 284-4050
- 2 1107 S Tillotson Ave Ste 3, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 284-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic service. Worked great with autistic children
About Dr. Sai Karlapudi, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1700930252
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karlapudi has seen patients for Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlapudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.