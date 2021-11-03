See All Allergists & Immunologists in Muncie, IN
Dr. Sai Karlapudi, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sai Karlapudi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Karlapudi works at Muncie Allergy Center Psc in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Muncie Allergy Center Psc
    Muncie Allergy Center Psc
4505 N Wheeling Ave, Muncie, IN 47304
    1107 S Tillotson Ave Ste 3, Muncie, IN 47304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Fantastic service. Worked great with autistic children
    — Nov 03, 2021
    About Dr. Sai Karlapudi, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1700930252
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karlapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karlapudi works at Muncie Allergy Center Psc in Muncie, IN. View the full address on Dr. Karlapudi’s profile.

    Dr. Karlapudi has seen patients for Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlapudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.