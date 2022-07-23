Dr. Sai Konduru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konduru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sai Konduru, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sai Konduru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Willis-Knighton Cardiology2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 631-6400Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Minden102 S Monroe St Ste B, Minden, LA 71055 Directions (318) 377-3425
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Ruston2313 Common Ct Ste 5, Ruston, LA 71270 Directions (318) 232-7782Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Konduru is a wonderful physician. I am so glad and am proud to be under his care. I would and will highly recommend him. He is caring and takes time to answer your questions. His nursing staff returns calls in a timely manor and consult with him when needed. Dr Konduru spends as much time as necessary to explain your condition to you. He makes you feel important and like you are his only patient.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1972714889
- Saint Luke's-Mid America Heart Institute
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Kasturba Medical College
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Konduru has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konduru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konduru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konduru works at
Dr. Konduru has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konduru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Konduru. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konduru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konduru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konduru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.