Dr. Sai Mandava, DDS
Dr. Sai Mandava, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Batavia, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Aspen Dental4660 Veterans Memorial Dr, Batavia, NY 14020 Directions (855) 395-0637
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sai is an outstanding dentist. He displays sensitivity and genuine concern towards me. Very courteous and respectful. He ensures that you are pleased and satisfied with his service. Awesome!!!
- Dentistry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Mandava accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandava. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.