Dr. Sai Munjampalli, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (55)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sai Munjampalli, MD

Dr. Sai Munjampalli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.

Dr. Munjampalli works at Brain & Pain Care in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Munjampalli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain & Pain Care
    725 N Ashley Ridge Loop Ste 100, Shreveport, LA 71106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 616-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Highland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Spondylitis
Autonomic Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Sudoscan
Trigeminal Neuralgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Cancer Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain Management
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Insomnia
Knee Disorders
Migraine
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pain Management
Parkinson's Disease
Pathological Spine Fracture
Phantom Limb Pain
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stroke
Tension Headache
Upper Back Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sai Munjampalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568728178
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Guntur Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sai Munjampalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munjampalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munjampalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munjampalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munjampalli works at Brain & Pain Care in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Munjampalli’s profile.

    Dr. Munjampalli has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munjampalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Munjampalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munjampalli.

