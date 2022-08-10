Dr. Sai Munjampalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munjampalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sai Munjampalli, MD
Overview of Dr. Sai Munjampalli, MD
Dr. Sai Munjampalli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Munjampalli works at
Dr. Munjampalli's Office Locations
Brain & Pain Care725 N Ashley Ridge Loop Ste 100, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 616-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very reluctant, actually afraid to begin pain management after some horror stories of people becoming addicted to meds. To my surprise and delight Dr Munjampalli listened to my concerns and reassured me that he would never prescribe too much medication to me. It’s been around 6 years now and I can’t say enough good things about him and his staff. He always listens to any issues or questions I have and he is truly a compassionate and concerned doctor. I recommend him to anyone who is suffering with pain. I feel blessed to have found him.
About Dr. Sai Munjampalli, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1568728178
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- Guntur Med Coll
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munjampalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munjampalli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munjampalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munjampalli works at
Dr. Munjampalli has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munjampalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munjampalli speaks Hindi and Telugu.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Munjampalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munjampalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munjampalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munjampalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.